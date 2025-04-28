Don't think race car drivers are elite athletes? Give their workouts a try

AUSTIN, Texas — First came the mounting tension in the shoulders and the weakening grip while carrying 25-pound weights (11.3 kilograms).
Then the labored breathing while ripping through the rowing and skiing simulators, and the pain in the thighs on the box jumps.
Topping it off: The strain on the neck simulating what it feels like to hit the brakes while racing at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (321.9 kph) and the G-forces felt though sweeping turns.
Welcome to the workout routine for two-time IndyCar series champion Josef Newgarden, a cross-fit session designed to fine-tune his body for strength and endurance in racing.
Newgarden recently invited members of the public at the South By Southwest conference and festival in Austin to experience a bite-sized version of his workout to judge just how fit race drivers have to be and perhaps make it clear that race car drivers are indeed athletes.
''You're taxing every part of the body, which is what happens in an IndyCar," Newgarden said. ''There's no power steering, you're pulling high G-forces, it's hot and your heart rate is elevated. Everything is being stressed.''
The workout
The first of three workout sessions drew about a dozen people, including a local fitness coach, a biotech entrepreneur, a television and movie actor and a journalist.