Don’t shut the door on data centers in Minnesota

Minnesota stands at a crossroads. As our economy becomes increasingly digital, the demand for data centers — the backbone of everything from health care records to online education — has never been greater. Yet, some of my colleagues in the Legislature are considering blocking new data center investments, which could have severe economic consequences for our state.
This would be a mistake.
We need to make smart decisions that protect Minnesota’s future. Data centers provide high-quality jobs, generate significant tax revenue and fuel industries that Minnesotans rely on every day. Instead of turning away massive investment in Minnesota, we should embrace this industry and capitalize on its historic potential while ensuring it fits within our sustainability goals.
They’re a boon for jobs and economic growth
Data centers are often misunderstood as job-light facilities, but the reality is quite different. These projects create thousands of high-paying construction jobs during the buildout phase, followed by long-term, high-skilled positions in IT, engineering and facility operations. For every direct job in a data center, studies show that multiple indirect jobs are created in the local economy — from electricians and maintenance workers to local businesses that serve the growing workforce.
On top of that, data centers generate millions in local and state tax revenue. They fund public schools, infrastructure projects and essential services. In rural areas, where our economy is especially vulnerable to outside forces, data centers provide a stable and recession-resistant source of revenue that communities can depend on for decades.