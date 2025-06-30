Don't pour that pickle juice down the drain. It's a cocktail darling

NEW YORK — If you have a cocktail scene in your neck of the woods (and it's safe to say that I do in NYC), you might have noticed the words ''pickle juice'' appearing more often on drink menus.
Pickles and pickle brine have been an ingredient that mixologists — and chefs -- have played with for a long time, but they're finally getting a star turn in beverage menus around the world.
Pickle juice is salty, tangy acidic, and sometimes a little spicy. It adds zing to all kinds of cocktails.
''Pickles are a great gateway into savory cocktails," says Camille Goldstein, managing partner of Muddling Memories, a Brooklyn-based hospitality company that promotes beverages as an experience.
"The sweet-salty brine of a pickle really creates an interesting depth of flavor for your margarita, martini or even a highball.''
A drink called the Pickleback has been popular for years. Said to have originated at a Brooklyn bar called Bushwick Country Club, it consists of a shot of whiskey followed by a shot of pickle brine. Word spread.
Now, pickle juice has been making its way into all kinds of cocktails, from margaritas to martinis to micheladas. The pickle juice martini, in particular, has taken off; it's kind of a twist on a dirty martini (usually made with olive juice).
It's all part of a pickle and fermentation renaissance in many food categories.