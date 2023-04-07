Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Q: What's the best way to protect my cats from fleas, and when do they need protection?

A: Depending on where you are, flea season can start as early as March and continue through fall. In some locations such as the West Coast and the Southeast, keeping on top of fleas can be a year-round job. It's especially important because a single flea can bite a cat up to 400 times a day, making a cat's life miserable. And, under the right conditions, the number of fleas in a home can multiply in less than a month to a thousand or more.

The voracious bloodsuckers not only have bites that cause pets to itch and scratch, but they can also transmit diseases that affect cats and humans. Luckily, there are safe and effective flea-control products.

Most experts recommend year-round flea prevention, but if for some reason that's not possible, talk to your veterinarian about the appropriate window of time in your area for starting and stopping a preventive product. Your veterinarian can also recommend the most appropriate product for your cat's age, health and lifestyle.

If you're using a topical flea preventive, apply it high enough on the neck that your cat can't lick it off. The best spot is in the middle of the neck, right behind the ears at the base of the skull. Avoid applying this type of product to your cat's shoulders or down his back, areas that are more easily licked.

Chewable oral products are available as well. If your cat will take these pills, they may be a preferable alternative to applying a spot-on to a squirmy cat.

Some feline flea preventives also work to control internal parasites and heartworms. That's a win!

Have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker.