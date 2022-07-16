What's the best way to approach a job of writing?

Since 1981, I've carried in my wallet a New York Times review of a Carnegie Hall recital by the great Spanish classical guitarist Andres Segovia.

The reviewer identified a quality that applies to any undertaking, including writing:

"Mr. Segovia retains one priceless talent that goes far beyond technical limits ... he radiates a conviction that what he is doing is supremely important. His listeners cannot help but be warmed by that assurance, which is, or ought to be, the essential element of the performer's art."

In other words, approach any job of writing as if your job depends on how well you perform.

One of this country's finest photojournalists, Margaret Bourke-White, who worked for Life magazine, earned adoration from fellow professionals and the public. When she died in 1971, her colleague Alfred Eisenstaedt explained why she's respected:

"She was great because there was no assignment, no picture, that was unimportant to her."

She brought the same level of commitment to every click of her shutter.

The best expression about commitment I've ever read came from the Scottish mountain climber and writer William H. Murray:

"Until one is committed, there is hesitancy, the chance to draw back, always ineffectiveness. The moment one commits, then Providence moves, too. All sorts of things occur to help one that would never have otherwise occurred. Whatever you can do, or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic in it."

Inexperienced writers, who may feel hesitancy or fear, often strain to produce something magical that they identify as "writing." Too often they produce tortured prose. Better to drop that approach and just write conversationally.

The Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning playwright August Wilson used to hang out in St. Paul coffee shops, eavesdropping. What he heard shaped dialogue in his scripts. His advice:

"I just stop trying to sound important. I just say it. The simpler you say it, the more eloquent it is."

Segovia, Bourke-White, Murray, Wilson: Those masters nailed it.

Twin Cities writing coach Gary Gilson can be reached at writebetterwithgary.com.