'Don't get in my way,' the new acting head of federal disaster agency warns in call with staff

WASHINGTON — The new head of the federal agency tasked with responding to disasters across the country warned staff in a meeting Friday not to try to impede upcoming changes, saying that ''I will run right over you'' while also suggesting policy changes that would push more responsibilities to the states.
David Richardson, a former Marine Corps officer who served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Africa, was named acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday just after Cameron Hamilton, who'd been leading the agency, also in an acting role, was fired.
Richardson has been the Department of Homeland Security's assistant secretary for countering weapons of mass destruction. He does not appear to have any experience in managing natural disasters, but in an early morning call with the entire agency staff he told the staff that the agency would stick to its mission and said he'd be the one interpreting any guidance from President Donald Trump.
Prefacing his comments with the words ''Now this is the tough part,'' Richardson said during the call with staffers across the thousands-strong agency that he understands people can be nervous during times of change. But he had a warning for those who might not like the changes — a group he estimated to be about 20% of any organization.
''Don't get in my way if you're those 20% of the people," he said. ''I know all the tricks.''
''Obfuscation. Delay. Undermining. If you're one of those 20% of the people and you think those tactics and techniques are going to help you, they will not because I will run right over you,'' he said. ''I will achieve the president's intent. I am as bent on achieving the president's intent as I was on making sure that I did my duty when I took my Marines to Iraq.''
He previewed what might be ahead
Richardson also reminded staff that FEMA is part of the Department of Homeland Security: ''Don't forget that.''