Don't drop it! The PGA Championship's 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy can be a beast to hoist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Collin Morikawa had no idea how heavy the Wanamaker Trophy was when he attempted to hoist it in the air following his victory at the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.
The result was a near disaster.
As Morikawa grabbed the handles of the oversized silver jug and began to raise it above his head for a photo opportunity, the top of the sterling silver trophy came off and toppled to the ground, making for one of the more awkward, if not memorable, victory celebrations in golf history.
''They told me it's heavy; they didn't tell me the lid comes off,'' Morikawa recalled on Wednesday prior to the start of this year's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. ''But it is way heavier than you expect. And then they tell you to lift it over your head.''
Six years earlier, Rory McIlroy had a similar experience after winning his second PGA Championship at Valhalla.
When then-PGA Tour president Ted Bishop approached the Northern Irishman to present him the trophy for the award ceremony, the lid rolled off and McIlroy alertly snagged it in mid-air with one hand before it hit the ground, drawing a huge roar of applause from onlookers.
The Wanamaker Trophy, which includes the engraved names of every PGA Championship winner, measures 29 1/2 inches high, 27 inches from handle to handle and weighs 27 pounds, making for a somewhat awkward hoist — particularly after playing 18 holes.
McIlroy called the trophy ''pretty meaty.''