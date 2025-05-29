Sports

Donovan's 2-run HR and Winn's 4 hits carry Cardinals past Orioles 6-4

Brendan Donovan hit a two-run homer, Masyn Winn had four hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Wednesday night at soggy Camden Yards.

May 29, 2025 at 2:19AM

BALTIMORE — Brendan Donovan hit a two-run homer, Masyn Winn had four hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Wednesday night at soggy Camden Yards.

St. Louis trailed 3-0 in the second inning and 4-2 in the fourth before coming back to win the deciding matchup of the three-game series.

Jordan Walker's two-run single provided the Cardinals with their first two runs and Donovan's drive off Cade Povich in the fifth put St. Louis ahead 5-4.

Winn scored for the third time on a double by Iván Herrera in the seventh.

On a wet, chilly day in Baltimore, the start of the game was delayed by rain for 31 minutes. The rain continued long after the first pitch, but by completing the game the teams avoided a potential makeup on Thursday, a scheduled day off.

It all worked out for the Cardinals, who have won seven of their last eight series. St. Louis is 18-5 since May 4.

Povich (1-4) struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings, but he allowed five runs, eight hits and three walks.

Mikes Mikolas gave up four runs and nine hits in four innings for St. Louis. His three-start winning streak ended, but the right-hander is unbeaten in eight starts since April 12.

John King (2-0) worked the sixth inning and Ryan Helsley, the sixth St. Louis pitcher, finished for his 12th save.

Jackson Holliday had three hits for the Orioles, who are 1-10 at home since May 2.

Key moment

Donovan, who missed Tuesday's game with hip soreness, fell into an 0-2 hole in the fifth before working the count full. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, he ripped a sweeper over the right-field wall.

Key stat

Baltimore is 5-13 against the National League this year and has lost all six series.

Up next

Cardinals: LHP Matthew Liberatore (3-3, 2.73 ERA) faces Texas on the road Friday night.

Orioles: RHP Zach Eflin (3-2, 5.40) takes on the visiting White Sox on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series.

DAVID GINSBURG

The Associated Press

