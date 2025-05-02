Donovan Mitchell uses Jazz's postseason disappointment from 2021 to fuel Cavaliers' run this year

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Donovan Mitchell hasn't allowed himself to enjoy leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
As the Cavaliers continued to surpass expectations and wrapped up the regular season with the NBA's second-best record, the painful memories of what happened the last time he was on a team with a top seed provided more fuel for his leadership.
Mitchell is in a conference semifinal for the fourth time in his eight-year career. His biggest disappointment came in the 2021 playoffs, when the Utah Jazz were the top seed in the Western Conference but were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers.
As the Cavaliers prepare to open the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers, Mitchell is ready for another shot at getting to a conference final — and possibly beyond — for the first time.
''I'm fortunate enough to have another crack at it,'' he said. ''It's not just myself, but for the group, just continuing to want to take that next step. That's why we play this game. We don't play to have a 64-win season and be happy. We play to win the championship. That's the goal, and that's really what is fueling me.''
Utah won the first two games of that series but lost the next four to a Clippers squad that didn't have Kawhi Leonard for the final two games after he suffered a knee injury.
Mitchell certainly did his part in that series, averaging 34.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds. His step-back 3-pointer early in the third quarter in Game 6 gave the Jazz a 24-point lead, only to see the Clippers rally back for a 131-119 victory. It was the largest comeback victory — or in the Jazz's case, a collapse — by a team in a series-clinching game over the last 25 seasons
Despite playing on an injured ankle, Mitchell nearly had a triple-double in that game with 39 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.