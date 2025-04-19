Donovan Mitchell, top-seeded Cavaliers ready to face Heat in East 1st-round series

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers go into the NBA playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the highest-scoring offense during the regular season and one of the favorites for the championship.
However, Mitchell knows this season's accomplishments will be hollow if the Cavaliers can't make a deep postseason run.
''At the end of the day, it comes down to right now,'' Mitchell said on Saturday as the Cavaliers prepare to host the Miami Heat in the first game of their first-round series on Sunday. ''I feel like we've shown it (being a good team) throughout the course of this season. You've seen the development from everyone in this group. It comes down to taking care of business.''
This will be the third postseason for Cleveland's core group of Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
The Cavaliers lost to the New York Knicks in the first round in 2023 in five games. Last year, they advanced past the first round by beating the Orlando Magic in seven games before being eliminated in the East semifinals by the eventual champion Boston Celtics in five.
There is more pressure though this time around after 64 wins in the regular season and averaging 121.9 points.
Mitchell also hopes the Cavaliers can show over the next couple weeks that they deserve more national attention.
''We don't get the respect we deserve,'' Mitchell said. ''I think to be fair, we've shown over the course of the year who we can consistently be. We have shown we can be a high-octane team on offense and lockdown on defense.''