Donna Kelce is making her film debut in 2 Hallmark movies — football-themed, of course

While Mama Kelce is no stranger to the camera, having appeared in Jason Kelce's documentary and many a gameday photo, the two movies mark her acting debut. In ''Holiday Touchdown,'' she plays the manager of a barbecue restaurant. And while it's unclear whether she's playing a character or herself in ''Christmas on Call,'' her role is to ensure one of the leads ''orders her Cheesesteak the authentic way – 'whiz wit.'''