Doncic's 2nd straight triple-double and the 79th of his career helps Mavs beat Raptors 125-118

Luka Doncic had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his second straight triple-double, Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and the Dallas Mavericks extended their winning streak to seven games with a 125-118 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.