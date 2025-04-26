Doncic struggles through stomach trouble on lackluster 17-point night as Lakers fall behind T-wolves

Doncic didn't start the second half, checking in during the first minute of the third quarter. A little after that, he had the ball poked out of his hands by Rudy Gobert in the backcourt, beginning a fast break the Timberwolves finished with a three-point play thanks to a foul on Doncic during one of several sloppy sequences for the five-time All-NBA pick whose shocking trade from the Mavericks to the Lakers was the biggest story in a season full of twists and turns throughout the league.