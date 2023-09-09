MANILA, Philippines — Luka Doncic ended his summer schedule with a win.

Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks star, finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Slovenia topped Italy 89-85 on Saturday in the seventh-place game at the Basketball World Cup.

Mike Tobey scored 12 points and Zoran Dragic added 10 for Slovenia (5-3).

Marco Spissu scored 22 points for Italy (4-4), which dropped its last three games in the tournament. Simone Fontecchio scored 16 and Achille Polonara added 13 for Italy.

It was the final game before retirement for Italian veteran and former NBA player Gigi Datome. Italy's captain had one point in 10 minutes on Saturday.

LATVIA 98, LITHUANIA 63

Arturs Kurucs had 20 points and 17 assists, Rolands Smits scored 17 and Latvia ended its first World Cup by rolling in the fifth-place game.

Andrejs Grazulis added 12 for Latvia (6-2), which took command with a 28-9 third-quarter run.

Latvia outscored Lithuania 48-15 on 3-pointers.

Rokas Jokubaitis scored 16 and Jonas Valanciunas added 15 for Lithuania (6-2).

___

