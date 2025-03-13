Donatella Versace out as creative director of the Milan fashion house, in a shakeup by US owner

Versace was thrust into the role of creative director in 1997 after her brother’s murder in Miami, at first tentatively and then with a boldness that led to some big runway and red carpet moments. They included a healing and celebratory tribute to Gianni Versace on the 20th anniversary of his death, featuring supermodels that he helped create alongside a new generation of celebrity model, and Jennifer Lopez in an even skimpier version of the jungle dress that nearly broke the internet at the 2000 Grammys, reprised on the Spring-Summer 2020 runway.