Donaldson Co.'s profit rose 13% in its fall quarter as continued to expand into the life sciences business, a major turn from its decades as a maker of industrial filters and mufflers.

The Bloomington-based company said Wednesday it earned $87.2 million, or 70 cents a share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, the first of its new fiscal year. That's after a $7.6 million charge related to a restructuring as it moves into the new business.

"Once again we delivered double digit top and bottom line growth," said Tod Carpenter chairman, president and chief executive of the Bloomington-based company.

Revenue increased 11% to $847.3 million and grew strongest in the company's engine products segment, the business that provides mufflers for trucks and cars. Revenue in that unit rose 15% to $604.5 million.

Donaldson had reported its results in two segments: engine products and industrial products. But on Wednesday, executives said they will report results in three segments in the future: mobile solutions, industrial solutions and life sciences.

The company made two life sciences acquisitions in the last year: Solaris Biotechnology Srl, a 30-employee Italian company that makes bioprocessing equipment, and Purilogics LLC, an early-stage biotechnology company based in Greenville, S.C.

Donaldson paid approximately $75 million combined for the companies. The life sciences segment has higher profit margin potential than Donaldson's industrial segments, executives have said.

On Wednesday, Carpenter told analysts the restructuring will achieve three goals. It will put a focus on end market customers in each segment by aligning costs and resources within each segment, he said. It will also offer more opportunity for employee development by reducing organizational complexity and put more profit and loss responsibility within the segments, Carpenter said.

"This creates greater internal ownership and accountability for short- and long-term performance," Carpenter said.

The restructure is mainly about business line reporting and will not result in layoffs, he said.

Donaldson expects to finish the restructuring plan in the current quarter when it will report results under the new segments, but will provide historical comparisons for each segment prior to reporting second quarter results.

Shares of Donaldson were trading up slightly on Wednesday, in line with the broader market.