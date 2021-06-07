Intro: Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson seems determined to be part of every news cycle. On Wednesday, he talked about having a confrontation with White Sox Lucas Giolito after Donaldson's actions and Giolito's words caused a stir on Tuesday. Donaldson also publicly called out Giolito's statistics and implicated him as a cheater.

6:00: Minnesota United beat writer Jerry Zgoda joins host Michael Rand for a look at the Loons, who are on a six-game unbeaten streak after an 0-4 start. What is behind the improved play? And will that get derailed by an MLS investigation into comments allegedly made by a Loons player in their latest win over Portland.

22:00: Meet Jose Miranda, the Twins prospect who slugged three home runs in his debut with the Class AAA Saints on Tuesday, which also happened to be his 23rd birthday. If his power isn't interesting enough, consider this: He's also Lin-Manuel Miranda's cousin.

28:00: The Lynx are back over .500 after an 8-3 stretch erased an 0-4 start.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports