DETROIT — A ballpark that was once so welcoming to the Twins has turned into unfriendly territory. The Twins were 20-9 from 2017-19 in Detroit, but last night's doubleheader sweep, their second in a row here, dropped them to 3-7 over the past two seasons.

J.A. Happ is on the mound today as the Twins play what was supposed to be their final game at Comerica Park for the season. Because of Friday's rain, they'll come back for another game in August, but they'd still like to leave with a victory. Happ will face Tigers righthander Wily Peralta, a former Brewer and Royal who has allowed only six earned runs in 26 innings this season, a 2.08 ERA. He's not a strikeout pitcher, but he's helped the Tigers cope with a shortage — the same shortage just about every MLB team is dealing with — of starting pitching.

The Twins have seen plenty of Peralta over the years, and they've done well: A 5.18 ERA, although they have hit only .227 against him. Happ, on the other hand, has a strong track record against Detroit, aside from a terrible 2018. Since then, he owns a 3.45 ERA against the Tigers, and beat them with seven strong innings in Target Field 10 days ago.

Josh Donaldson, who singled and homered in his first two at-bats as the Twins' cleanup hitter on Saturday, then made outs in a couple of big situations late, is back in his normal No. 2 slot for the Twins.

Here are the lineups for today's 12:10 p.m. start from Detroit:

TWINS

Arraez 2B

Donaldson 3B

Larnach RF

Cruz DH

Kirilloff 1B

Polanco 2B

Kepler CF

Jeffers C

Simmons SS

—

Happ LHP

TIGERS

Baddoo LF

Schoop 1B

Grossman RF

Cabrera DH

Candelario 3B

Paredes 2B

Short SS

Rogers C

Hill CF

—

Peralta RHP