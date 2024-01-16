WASHINGTON — Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump wins Iowa caucuses in crucial victory at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump wins Iowa caucuses in crucial victory at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump wins Iowa caucuses in crucial victory at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump wins Iowa caucuses in crucial victory at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune