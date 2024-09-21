Donald Trump returns to North Carolina without Mark Robinson, one of his top in-state supporters

Robinson has denied writing the posts, which include lewd and racist comments, saying Thursday that he wouldn't be forced out of the race by ''salacious tabloid lies.'' Trump's campaign has appeared to distance itself from Robinson in the wake of the CNN reporting, which the AP has not independently verified, saying in statement to the AP that Trump ''is focused on winning the White House and saving this country" and calling North Carolina ''a vital part of that plan," without mentioning Robinson.