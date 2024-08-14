Donald Trump is going to North Carolina for an economic speech. Can he stick to a clear message?

But at Mar-a-Lago, in his talk with Musk, on his own Truth Social platform and at his most recent rallies and other interviews, Trump has overshadowed his own economic agenda. He's fixated on personally attacking Harris, falsely accusing her of misrepresenting her own race and ethnicity. He's slipped back into old attacks on Biden and repeated the lie that his 2020 defeat was due to systemic voter fraud. Most recently, he's started lashing out over the size and enthusiasm of the crowds Harris is drawing on the campaign trail, even falsely claiming a photo of her rally was fabricated with AI.