Donald Glover cancels Childish Gambino tour dates after recent surgery

Donald Glover has canceled the remaining dates of Childish Gambino's North American and European tour.

The Associated Press
October 6, 2024 at 7:26PM

Donald Glover has canceled the remaining dates of Childish Gambino's North American and European tour.

The musician, actor and ''Atlanta'' creator announced on Friday that he recently discovered an ailment that required surgery. After his New Orleans show on Sept. 7, he sought tests at a hospital and canceled a Houston show the following night. In a note on X, he did not elaborate on his condition.

''My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously,'' Glover wrote.

''The New World Tour'' is Childish Gambino's first tour since 2019. The run began on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City and was to hit many major North American cities before moving to Europe, the U.K., New Zealand and Australia into early 2025.

The cancellation affects over 30 scheduled dates in North America, the U.K. and Europe. Tickets, he said, will be refunded.

''I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform,'' Glover wrote. ''Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.''

