Q: You're a part of a group text that's being flooded with messages. Is it best to lay boundaries with the rest of the group or just leave altogether?

A: Group texts come in all shapes and sizes, and it's unrealistic to think that everyone's communication needs and styles will align perfectly. From time zone discrepancies to emoji overuse to whatever tech glitch causes some people's "likes" to replicate an entire text thread all over again, it can be enough to make you want to pull the plug altogether.

Before you remove yourself, though, there are some considerations. First: Is the text frequency likely to continue to be a problem? Some text chains blow up during big events (like the NCAA basketball playoffs) and then go silent for weeks at a time, so you may not have to do anything at all to get relief.

Next, think about the group: Dropping off a chain of five close friends from work likely will cause much more drama than slipping away from a 16-parent discussion about uniforms for your kid's soccer team. Plus, the larger the group, the more unrealistic it would be for you to try to set parameters.

Finally, think about whether you'll feel that you're missing out if you leave the chain. If so, it might make more sense for you to just be a less active member for a while. Dropping a hint to close friends that it's hard for you to always catch up with the messages not only gives them a heads-up about your silence, but might motivate them to lessen the intensity for a while.

That said, there's absolutely nothing wrong with simply taking your leave. If you're at that point, try to be simple, kind and direct: "So sorry I have to drop off this for now. I've got tech overload and need a little detox, but you know where to find me!"

Andrea Bonior, psychologist and author of "Detox Your Thoughts"