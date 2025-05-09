Don Kelly grew up rooting for the Pirates. Now he's tasked with leading them out of the wilderness

PITTSBURGH — There is an optimism to Don Kelly. A buoyancy. A lightness. How could there not be?
The Pittsburgh native has spent the last two-plus decades authoring an unlikely success story that has carried him from a downtown liberal arts college to nearly a decade in the big leagues as a utility player who got by more on intelligence than innate talent.
Now comes a task far different but no less daunting than any Kelly faced as a player: trying to find a way to breathe life into his hometown team's flailing season.
The last-place Pirates are a mess, both on and off the field. On Thursday, general manager Ben Cherington fired manager Derek Shelton and handed Kelly a mop, asking the club's longtime bench coach to bring some of his ''teacher's heart'' to the job as Shelton's replacement.
It's equal parts humbling and exciting for someone who grew up 5 miles south of Three Rivers Stadium and used to trick-or-treat at Hall of Fame manager Jim Leyland's house in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
So there were butterflies as Kelly made the drive to PNC Park on Friday ahead of the start of Pittsburgh's weekend series against Atlanta. A touch of anxiousness, too.
Those jitters will soon fade away as the 45-year-old Kelly tries to coax more out of an underperforming roster that hasn't played like the group most in the organization felt was on the cusp of contending when the season began six weeks ago.
''When we look at these things, yes the record isn't where any of us hope it would be right now,'' Kelly said Friday. ''But there's a lot of opportunity for growth, there's a lot of opportunity to get better.''