NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Alcoa Corp. (AA), down $1.31 to $25.21.

The aluminum manufacturer is buying Alumina Limited in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion.

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI), up $2.23 to $9.87.

THL Partners plans to take the scientific instrument maker private in a $2.5 billion deal.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), up $14.88 to $106.90.

The fresh pet food maker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ), up $29.74 to $463.39.

The Michigan-based pizza chain beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC), up $1.78 to $30.65.

The poultry slaughterhouse beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR), down $3.25 to $6.34.

The company's lunar lander's mission to the moon is ending early after it landed sideways.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), down $2.87 to $141.50.

The paint and coatings maker is reviewing strategic alternatives for businesses including its Glidden and Liquid Nails Brands.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU), up $6.05 to $92.05.

The chipmaker started volume production of a chip to power Nvidia's artificial intelligence technology.