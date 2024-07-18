Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Chuy's Holdings Inc. (CHUY), up $12.13 to $37.40.

The Tex-Mex chain agreed to be acquired by Darden Restaurants in a deal valuing the company at $605 million.

Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ), down $61.38 to $411.89.

The pizza chain suspended a forecast of the number of stores it will open globally over the long term.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), up $16.45 to $173.96.

The homebuilder reported stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), down 72 cents to $6.45.

The plant-based food maker is discussing a balance-sheet restructuring with bondholders, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Discover Financial Services (DFS), up $2.15 to $143.56.

The credit card company's quarterly results easily surpassed analysts' estimates.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), up 47 cents to $8.80.

The owner of CNN and HBO is drafting a plan to split up, the Financial Times reported.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), down $2.68 to $37.35.

The airline lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

Leslie's Inc. (LESL), down $1.49 to $2.59.

The pool and spa care company predicted results for its current quarter that were far below what the market was expecting.