Dominick Ruggerio, Rhode Island's longest-serving legislator, dies at 76

Dominick Ruggerio, Rhode Island's longest-serving legislator at nearly 44 years and its Senate president since 2017, died Monday, his office said. He was 76.
Ruggerio, a Democrat, died at Fatima Hospital in North Providence, said Greg Pare, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Senate. He was hospitalized last week.
Ruggerio announced last April that he was receiving treatment for cancer, but he still sought reelection to the Senate and won in November.
In a statement, Gov. Dan McKee, a fellow Democrat, called Ruggerio ''a great friend and true public servant who dedicated his life to lifting up the state he loved.''
McKee said Ruggerio ''will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to supporting working families and strengthening Rhode Island's economy.''
He directed U.S. and Rhode Island state flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings through the day of Ruggerio's internment.
U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, both Democrats, expressed their condolences.
"I will miss Donny's friendship and his unwavering advocacy for our state and the people who make it a special place,'' Reed said in a statement. ''Rhode Island is better today because of Senate President Ruggerio's leadership and dedication.''