BORDEAUX, France — Dominican Republic forward Edison Azcona was sent off in his team's 3-1 loss to Spain at the Olympics on Saturday after kicking out into the groin of Pau Cubarsi.

Azcona was shown a straight red by referee Adel Al Naqbi in first-half stoppage time at Stade de Bordeaux. Azcona was on his back when he kicked upward at Cubarsi.

Spain defender Cubarsi was left rolling on the field in pain after the kick and the official immediately reached for his card, prompting protests from Dominican Republic players.

The Group C game was tied 1-1 at the time of the incident and Spain took advantage by scoring twice in the second half to advance to the quarterfinals.

Fermín Lopez put Spain ahead in the 24th and Angel Montes de Oca evened the game in the 38th.

After Azcona's dismissal Alex Baena restored Spain's lead in the 55th and Miguel Gutierrez sealed the win in the 70th.

