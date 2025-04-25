Dominican Republic under fire as deportations of pregnant and breastfeeding women to Haiti rise

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The United Nations and human rights activists are warning about an increase in pregnant women being deported from the Dominican Republic to Haiti, where they say their lives are being put at risk.
Less than 40% of health centers in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, remain open as gang violence surges.
Meanwhile, the University Hospital of Mirebalais, which has around 300 beds and is located in Haiti's central region, has suspended operations, according to a statement Thursday from the U.N.
The U.N. said two other hospitals in that area ''face critical shortages, including oxygen and emergency medical kits.''
The two hospitals have treated more than 200 patients for gunshot wounds, strokes, malnutrition and suspected cholera since the Mirebalais hospital closed, according to the U.N.
U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that many of those deported ''arrive in precarious and highly vulnerable conditions, often without any resources.''
The International Organization for Migration said that it has seen an increase in women deported from the Dominican Republic in recent weeks, along with children and newborns.
It warned they're being deported to a country ''where access to basic services remains severely limited.''