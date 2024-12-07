SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced Friday that they confiscated nearly 9.5 tons of cocaine, the largest drug seizure in the country's history.
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking a new record
Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced Friday that they confiscated nearly 9.5 tons of cocaine, the largest drug seizure in the country's history.
By The Associated Press
The $250 million worth of drugs were found nestled inside a banana shipment that arrived at the Caucedo port in the capital of Santo Domingo, the country's most important seaport. The shipment had been sent from Guatemala and was destined for Belgium, said Carlos Devers, spokesman for the Dominican Republic's Anti-Drug Agency.
Ten suspects have been detained, he said at a press conference.
Authorities so far this year have seized nearly 47 tons of drugs.
The second biggest seizure on record was reported in 2006, when officials found more than 5,680 pounds (2,580 kilograms) at the Caucedo port.
The Dominican Republic has long been considered a major drug transit point.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
South Korean president apologizes, saying he won't shirk responsibility for attempt at martial law
South Korea's president apologized Saturday for public anxiety caused by his short-lived attempt to impose martial law earlier this week hours ahead of a parliamentary vote on impeaching him.