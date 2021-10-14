Minnesota United FC (10-10-8) vs. Austin FC (7-17-4)

Austin; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +142, Minnesota United FC +175, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC takes on Minnesota United FC after Cecilio Dominguez registered two goals against Real Salt Lake.

Austin FC takes the field for the twenty-ninth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 44-29 through its first 28 games of MLS play.

Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season and had 38 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Justin McMaster (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.