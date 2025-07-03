Dominant Pogačar and resurgent Vingegaard set to ignite Tour de France

PARIS — At just 26 years old, Tadej Pogačar is among cycling's greats and also admired as a spectacular rider. The world champion wins on all terrains, and is favorite to win a fourth Tour de France title.
Pogačar lines up Saturday in the northern city of Lille with his confidence sky-high, boosted by a stellar first half of the season punctuated with prestigious wins in both one-day and stage races.
This year, the Slovenian rider won a third Liège–Bastogne–Liège title and other one day-classics. Most recently, he won the Critérium du Dauphiné, a Tour tune-up, with a dominant display in the mountains.
''I'm lucky to have had close to the perfect preparation this year," the UAE Team Emirates leader said. ''Everything has gone really smoothly, especially coming off a great altitude camp with my teammates.''
Pogačar posted back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021, becoming the youngest double winner of the three-week showcase race. He was also runner-up in 2022 and 2023.
''It's hard to believe it's already my sixth Tour de France," he said. "Time flies."
So does Pogačar.
His appetite for victory is insatiable and he has clearly established himself as the No. 1 rider in the world, drawing comparisons with the greatest of all time, Eddy Merckx. The Belgian great was known as ''The Cannibal'' for his ferocious taste for victory.