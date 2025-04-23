Sports

Domi scores in OT, Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2 to grab 2-0 lead in Battle of Ontario

Max Domi scored at 3:09 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 and go up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series Tuesday night.

The Associated Press
April 23, 2025 at 2:56AM

TORONTO — Max Domi scored at 3:09 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 and go up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series Tuesday night.

The winger moved into the offensive zone in the extra period and ripped his first of the post-season upstairs past Linus Ullmark.

John Tavares, with a goal and an assist, and Morgan Rielly provided the rest of the offense for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves.

Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette scored for Ottawa. Ullmark stopped 18 shots.

The best-of-seven Battle of Ontario now shifts to the nation's capital for Games 3 and 4 beginning Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Domi scores in OT, Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2 to grab 2-0 lead in Battle of Ontario

Max Domi scored at 3:09 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 and go up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series Tuesday night.

Sports

Byron Buxton's diving catch in the 9th inning seals the Twins' 4-2 win over the struggling White Sox

Sports

Fermin hits winning single in 11th inning, Royals beat Rockies 4-3 and drop Colorado to 4-18