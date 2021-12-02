EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Marcus Domask buried a jumper with 3 seconds left in the game and finished with 22 points to lift Southern Illinois over Evansville 54-52 in a Missouri Valley Conference opener on Wednesday night.
Ben Coupet Jr. had 13 points for the Salukis (4-3, 1-0).
Shamar Givance scored a career-high 31 points for the Purple Aces (3-7).
