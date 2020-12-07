CARBONDALE, Ill. — Marcus Domask had 18 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis rolled past Division II Quincy 102-61 on Sunday.
Brendan Mullins was the acting head coach for the Salukis while Bryan Mullins is in isolation after a positive COVID test.
Ben Harvey added 16 points for the Salukis (2-0). Steven Verplancken Jr. chipped in 14, Trent Brown scored 12 and Lance Jones had 11.
It was the first time this season Southern Illinois scored at least 100 points.
Jaylen Boyd had 13 points for the Hawks. Jack Youmans added seven rebounds.
Southern Illinois (2-0) matches up against Murray State at home on Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 16 Arkansas tops fourth-ranked Baylor 83-78
Nursing a two-point lead and hoping to pull off an upset, No. 16 Arkansas saw its chances of holding off No. 4 Baylor slipping away.
Vikings
Newton, special teams lead Patriots to 45-0 rout of Chargers
Cam Newton and special teams are big reasons why the New England Patriots have won four of their last five games.
Gophers
Hubb scores 18 as Notre Dame holds off Detroit Mercy 78-70
Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, as a balanced Notre Dame used a 12-0 run in the closing minutes and fended off Detroit-Mercy 78-70 Sunday night.
Wolves
Hall of Famer Tomjanovich to join Wolves staff as consultant
Rudy Tomjanovich, who was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020, joined the Wolves staff as a player personnel consultant.
Vikings
Pregame injury to Kendricks forces Vikings to scramble at linebacker
The Vikings defense had to make some last-minute adjustments before Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory against the Jaguars when linebacker Eric Kendricks "tweaked" his injured calf just minutes before kickoff.