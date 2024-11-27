Dolphins try to continue their surge as they visit the Packers on Thanksgiving night

This is the Dolphins eighth time playing a game on Thanksgiving. Miami last played on Thanksgiving in 2011 when it lost at Dallas 20-19. The Dolphins are 5-2 on Thanksgiving. ... The Dolphins haven't beaten the Packers since 2014 and have not won at Lambeau Field since 2010. ... A win would give the Dolphins their eighth victory over an NFC opponent under coach Mike McDaniel. ... The Dolphins are 3-2 in their past five games since Tua Tagovailoa returned from a concussion in Week 8. During that span, they're second in the NFL in third down conversions (55.0%), first in fourth down efficiency. They've outscored opponents 145-107, and their 29 points per game during that span is tied for fifth. By comparison, they averaged just 10 points per game without Tagovailoa and were the worst scoring offense in the NFL. ... RB De'Von Achane needs 65 scrimmage yards to reach 1,000 total yards for the first time in a season. ... WR Tyreek Hill needs one receiving touchdown to reach 80 and become one of four active players to catch 80 TD passes. ... The Dolphins have held opponents under 100 yards rushing in five straight games. ... This marks the first time in five decades that the Packers have played on Thanksgiving in back-to-back years. The Packers won 29-22 at Detroit last Thanksgiving. The Packers faced the Lions every Thanksgiving from 1951-63. … This marks just the second time since 1923 that the Packers have played at home on Thanksgiving. The other time was a 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears in 2015. … The Packers are 4-0 against AFC teams this season, with all the previous matchups coming against the AFC South. They won 30-27 at Jacksonville, 24-22 at home over Houston, 16-10 at home over Indianapolis and 30-14 at Tennessee. … LaFleur has a 64-30 regular-season record. He's tied for second with Bill Cowher, Mike Holmgren and Andy Reid for the most wins by a head coach in his first six NFL seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. George Seifert won 75 regular-season games with San Francisco from 1989-84, the first six seasons of his tenure. … The Packers have won six of their past seven games but they remain third in the NFC North, one game behind Minnesota and two behind Detroit. At 8-3, the Packers have the best record through Week 13 of any team to be third or worse in its division since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. … The Packers have scored 83 points off turnovers this season. Only the Buffalo Bills (84) have scored more points after takeaways.