Dolphins' Tagovailoa says McDaniel built him up after Flores tore him down as young NFL quarterback

''To put it in simplest terms, if you woke up every morning and I told you you suck at what you did, that you don't belong doing what you do, that you shouldn't be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven't earned this right. ... And then you have somebody else come in and tell you, ‘Dude, you are the best fit for us, you are accurate, you are the best.' How would it make you feel listening to one or the other?'' Tagovailoa said in an interview that aired Monday on ''The Dan LeBatard Show''.