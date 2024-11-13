Dolly Parton sings her family's story on 'Smoky Mountain DNA.' She says it is her 'favorite album'

Richie Owens — Parton's cousin, who she describes as ''the family historian'' — produced ''Smoky Mountain DNA." He says that the family has long been archivists, but the idea to curate a record started around 2010 and 2011, delayed by a few deaths. Then, right before the pandemic, Parton approached Owens and said, ''we need to get together and start trying to get all this information (and) material together,'' he recalls. Because Owens had already been working on a family story, specifically tied to his grandfather's fiddle, they teamed up for what is now ''Smoky Mountain DNA.''