Dolly Parton leans on her faith after losing husband of nearly 60 years

PARTON: I have a new book coming out ... this one is called ‘Star of the Show,' which is actually a song I wrote years ago. But it's about my life on the road and my life on stage — all the behind the scenes and all the people that I've met, and all of the things that happen when you're traveling like that as I have for all of these years. So, that, and then I have my life story as a musical. It's called ‘Dolly: An Original Musical.' And I've written a lot of original songs for it. Of course, it'll have the big hits that are woven into the story. And it's just about my life, from the time I was little until up through now.