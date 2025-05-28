Dolly Parton leans on her faith after losing husband of nearly 60 years

NEW YORK — Dolly Parton's angelic voice floated throughout her first gospel album in 1971 with songs like ''I Believe,'' ''Lord Hold My Hand'' and the album's title track, ''Golden Streets of Glory.'' The entertainment icon says the same steadfast faith that inspired those hymns have anchored her throughout her grief following the death her husband, Carl Dean.
''I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I'm going to see him again someday. And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we've built together,'' said Parton. ''You just kind of have to learn to kind of make new plans — but that's the hardest part.''
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honoree reflected on her marriage of nearly 60 years while promoting her new single-serve Southern-inspired frozen meals, following her popular Duncan Hines baking mixes via a collaboration with US-based Conagra Brands. Dean, who avoided the spotlight and inspired her timeless hit ''Jolene,'' as well as her 2023 ''Rockstar'' album, died in March at 82.
''I really feel his presence,'' said the 10-time Grammy winner. ''I just try to go on, because I know I have to. And he was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore. But that still doesn't make up for the loss and the loneliness of it.''
The 79-year-old recording artist spoke with The Associated Press about her perspective on life without her husband, her entrepreneurial spirit and on why she's never embraced the title ''superstar.'' The conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.
AP: It seems like the entire world was thinking of you following your loss. Has your perspective changed of what you hope to accomplish after losing your husband?
PARTON: No, I just think that I've always had dreams and I'm always working. My husband understood that. Carl knew that better than anybody and he was all about it. He was very proud of me. … So when I did lose him, I just thought, well, I'm going to take all of that energy, and I'm just going to put that back into other things, and I'll keep him ever-present in everything that I do.
AP: You have so many business ventures and philanthropic work. Where did your entrepreneurial acumen begin?