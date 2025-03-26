Dollar Tree offloads Family Dollar chain for $1 billion, ending a decade-long effort to find a fit

Dollar Tree’s decade-long effort to fold the Family Dollar chain into its business is ending after agreeing to sell the bargain store chain to a pair of private equity firms for $1 billion.
Dollar Tree Inc. bought Family Dollar with its over 7,000 stores ten years ago for more than $8 billion.
Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said that Dollar Tree struggled with supply chain issues, poor store locations and other operational difficulties ever since making the acquisition.
‘‘Basically, Dollar Tree bit off far more than it could chew,‘’ he said.
Last year Dollar Tree announced that it planned to close hundreds of Family Dollar stores.
Family Dollar carries a range of household staples, from food to laundry detergent. The stores are largely located in underserved, urban areas. Store closings that are underway, and those that may take place under new ownership, are likely to have an outsized impact on customers living in those areas.
Access to affordable, essential goods may become more challenging for lower income families as more Family Dollar stores close, said Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor at Circana, a market research firm
‘‘The lower income consumer will be losing a critical place to be able to purchase value products," Cohen said. “They’re losing the breadth of the assortment and the depth of the discount and the convenience.‘’