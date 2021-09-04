MANKATO, Minn. — When she was a child, Pat Stoeckel wasn't much of a doll person. Instead, she spent her formative years riding her father's horses.

It wasn't until she was in her 20s that a fascination with dolls began to take hold.

"When I was just newly married, a friend of my parents, his wife passed away," said Stoeckel, 95, of Faribault.

"He said to my sister and me, 'I want you to come over to my house and pick out something that you would like to have to remember my wife.' So, we went over there and looked around."

One particular doll caught her eye, and Stoeckel's mother suggested they take it home and fix it up; perhaps Stoeckel could pass it on to her daughter when she had kids one day.

"We got a wig for it; we got shoes and stockings and my mother made a dress for it," Stoeckel recalled. "Finally, one day I looked at that one doll and thought, 'Maybe I should buy a doll to go with it.' I bought not only one doll, but various dolls. It finally ended up where I was in the doll business."

In 1966, Stoeckel and a friend traveled to Chicago to attend the United Federation of Doll Clubs' national convention. It was an experience that would lead her on a lifelong passion for collecting dolls of all sizes and shapes, from antiques to current releases, and the founding of the Lady Slipper Doll Club Chapter 48 years ago with her Mankato-based friend she went to the convention with, the Mankato Free Press reported.

"It was just a new experience," said Stoeckel. "Not only local but they were from France, Germany, Italy, all over the world. So, we met a lot of interesting people. That's when we decided that we would start our own doll show, and it's been successful every year."

For nearly 50 years, the Lady Slipper Doll Club has put Mankato on the map as a regional player — hosting doll shows annually — including an event last month at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel near the River Hills Mall.

The show featured 23 vendors from around the Midwest showcasing thousands of dolls of all shapes, ages and sizes; from dolls intact in their packaging to antique porcelain relics from the 1920s that had been passed down as family heirlooms.

Carolyn Christopherson, co-chair and treasurer for the Lady Slipper Doll Club, said Stoeckel has a wealth of knowledge, having organized the Mankato doll show for nearly 50 years.

"She restrings, she appraises, she knows dolls because she's done it for over 60 some years," said Christopherson, of Belle Plaine, a member of the club for 20 years.

Typically, the club of a half-dozen members meet about six times a year, although the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how often they've been able to meet this year. Along with planning for the annual doll show in Mankato, Stoeckel invited dealers and collectors to share their knowledge about the seemingly endless array of doll styles and trends over the past century.

As with Stoeckel, Christopherson said her interest in dolls came long after her childhood.

"I was such a tomboy," Christopherson said. "I didn't have time for dolls until my aunt started sending me souvenir dolls because she traveled all over the world."

She credits her aunt and Stoeckel for helping her find her niche.

"I collect Kewpies," Christopherson said. "I wasn't a big doll collector, but Pat and my aunt taught me that someday some doll would talk to you, and Kewpies talk to me."

Kewpies, a brand of dolls modeled on cartoonist Rose O'Neil's comic strip from 1909, come in a variety of shapes and sizes, resembling Cupid, the ancient Roman god of love.

Many collectors specialize in a certain style, brand or era. For club president Jan Madonna, her niche is Barbies, the dolls of her childhood. But, as a collector, she often buys in bulk, which can yield some unique and rare designs, including one World War I era doll made from straw and gunpowder.

"It looked more of like a gunny sack around them with straw and then they were stuffed with gunpowder because that's what they had to make these dolls," Madonna said. "When you buy a collection, you're surprised because there's all this different stuff that comes with it."

The value of a doll goes up based on condition, who made it, how rare it is and how old it is. After Christopherson started attending doll shows in the 1980s, she came across one doll with a price tag of $10,000. It was one of many high-end, antique dolls on display and for sale at that show.

"There were people coming through this doll show that didn't blink an eye," she said.

Last month's event was Chris Wilson's first doll show in Mankato, although the Fridley woman appraises dolls regularly up in the Twin Cities at shows.

"A lot of people will come in with something they got from their parents and just want to know what they're worth," Wilson said, as she replaced the elastic string of a modern porcelain doll so it could stand up on its own.

When appraising a doll, she looks to see who made it, how old it is and how big it is to determine its value.

"Most people who bring them in have an idea," she said. "Sometimes they're disappointed, sometimes they're pleasantly surprised. It's a mixed bag, but I think it's fun just to see what other people have."

That included an Italian felt doll from the 1920s that she hadn't ever seen before.

For Nancy Kokesch, a New Ulm based dealer for 34 years, the 48th annual Lady Slipper Doll Club show is a chance to learn from, and connect with likeminded people. She said the vintage dolls especially have the capacity to spark memories of a simpler time.

One pair of siblings, a brother and sister in their 70s who collect toys and dolls, told her how much the dolls take them back to their childhood and how they felt back then.

"It was just carefree, and we didn't have the internet," Kokesch said. "It was a simpler life."

Until just a couple years ago, Stoeckel saved money nearly every year to pay for lodging and travel to attend the national conventions, which have been held in multiple U.S. cities over the years. As with the others, she's gained a wealth of knowledge and lifelong friendships as a result.

"It's been an interesting experience," she said. "I've enjoyed it and learned a lot."