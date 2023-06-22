POP/ROCK

Doja Cat, "Attention"

She returns with a vengeance on the menacing "Attention," a statement record that puts her pop sensibility aside (at least for now) and leans into her ample skills as an M.C. "Look at me, look at me — you lookin'?" she begins, and for the next few minutes commands the floor with charismatic grit. "Baby, if you like it, just reach out and pet it," she sings on a hook that recalls '90s R&B, albeit filtered through Doja's alien sensibility. The verses, though, are pure venom: "Y'all fall into beef, but that's another conversation," she spits with that signature fire in her throat. "I'm sorry, but we all find it really entertaining."

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

Meshell Ndegeocello featuring Jeff Parker, "ASR"

The songs on her magnificent new album, "The Omnichord Real Book," are always in flux. In its 7 1/2 minutes, "ASR" hints at fusion jazz, funkadelic, Ethiopian pop, reggae and psychedelia; guitarist Parker, from Tortoise, teases the music forward. As the song accelerates, Ndegeocello sings about pain, heartbreak, healing and perseverance, and she vows, "We're here to set the clock to here and now."

JON PARELES, New York Times

HIP-HOP

Killer Mike featuring Future, André 3000 and Eryn Allen Kane, "Scientists & Engineers"

Ambition and achievement, electronics and exaltation all figure in this tune from "Michael," Killer Mike's first solo album since he formed Run the Jewels with El-P. "Scientists & Engineers" has five producers including James Blake and No I.D. The track pulsates with keyboard chords under the elusive André 3000 (from Outkast), who insists, "Rebelling is like an itch." The music switches to silky guitar chords for Future, who sings, "It's better to be an outcast in a world of envious." And a beat kicks in with trap drums and blipping synthesizers behind Killer Mike, who boasts in quick triplets: "I'm never chillin', I gotta make millions." A multitracked Eryn Allen Kane wafts choirlike harmonies — and gospel-tinged sentiments like "I'mma live forever" — while the rappers redefine themselves.

JON PARELES, New York Times

