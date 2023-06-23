A week after releasing a hot new single "Attention," Doja Cat is calling attention to her first headline arena tour, which comes to Target Center on Dec. 7.

The Grammy-winning L.A. hitmaker behind "Say So" and "Kiss Me More" is planning to drop her fourth album sometime this year, though no release date has been announced. Nonetheless, the singer/rapper's Scarlet Tour is set to kick off on Halloween in San Francisco.

Ice Spice will open the Minneapolis show, which is near the end of the tour.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 30 at Ticketmaster.com. However, there is a presale now through Sunday at Doja Cat 2023 Verified Fan Registration (ticketmaster.com).