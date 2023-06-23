A week after releasing a hot new single "Attention," Doja Cat is calling attention to her first headline arena tour, which comes to Target Center on Dec. 7.
The Grammy-winning L.A. hitmaker behind "Say So" and "Kiss Me More" is planning to drop her fourth album sometime this year, though no release date has been announced. Nonetheless, the singer/rapper's Scarlet Tour is set to kick off on Halloween in San Francisco.
Ice Spice will open the Minneapolis show, which is near the end of the tour.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 30 at Ticketmaster.com. However, there is a presale now through Sunday at Doja Cat 2023 Verified Fan Registration (ticketmaster.com).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
$100M year-round water park gives families more to do in Atlantic City
It was awful weather for the first full day of summer Thursday: rainy, cold and windy.
Music
Doja Cat will headline Dec. 7 at Target Center in Minneapolis
Ice Spice will open, with tickets going on sale next week.
Stage & Arts
Review: Pillsbury House's 'Bull-Jean/We Wake' returns theater to its mystic roots
Expect a blessing from Sharon Bridgforth's latest "Bull-Jean" story.
Nation
Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick 'Fiddler on the Roof' creator, dies at 99
Tony- and Grammy Award-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick, who with composer Jerry Bock made up the premier musical-theater songwriting duos of the 1950s and 1960s with shows such as "Fiddler on the Roof," "Fiorello!" and "The Apple Tree," has died. He was 99.
Variety
Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, roars back with full album, 'Central City,' and a tour
Big Freedia goes back to her roots on the 16-track ''Central City,'' the Queen of Bounce's first full-length studio album in nine years. Known for previous collaborations with Lizzo on ''Karaoke'' and Drake on ''Nice for What'' and for being sampled by Beyoncé on ''Break My Soul,'' Big Freedia grounds the album in her New Orleans heritage.