A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Michael Ofjord of Minnetonka:

1 A.J. Croce, Pantages Theatre. Croce and his great backing band played an inspiring and tight set. A.J. , who lost his father Jim in 1973 just before he was 2 years old, proved that talent didn't fall far from the tree, as he played his father's hits, but still shone with his own talent, especially on piano and keyboards. He used effective video film to show memories of his father, while retaining a unique style blending folk, rock and blues.

2 Archeophone Records. Based in Champaign, Ill., this company, led by husband and wife team Richard Martin and Meagan Hennessey, documents early recorded music history from the late 19th century until around 1925. They offer lovingly restored recordings along with little mini books, celebrate jazz, blues, ethnic recordings, vaudeville and popular singers that most of us are unaware of. If what is old is new for you, Archeophone may be right up your alley.

3 Wings of Pegasus, YouTube. If you like analysis of popular music, then Fil of the UK band Wings of Pegasus is an excellent choice on YouTube. Don't expect too much negativity, but his own talent and love of vocal music is evident. Expect songs that baby boomers will know, but all lovers of popular music can appreciate this channel.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" goes to No. 1. Finally. Sixty-five years after it was released, the seasonal ditty, recorded in 1958, hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Lee's first chart-topper since 1960, the holiday perennial has been No. 1 for two weeks now. Take that Mariah Carey. At 79, Lee is the oldest artist to land at No. 1; Louis Armstrong, then 62, held the previous record when his "Hello Dolly" skyrocketed in 1964.

2 Doja Cat, Target Center. Performing on a relatively tiny V-shaped stage with 10 very active dancers (and her musicians offstage), the L.A. rapper/singer delivered a very vibey show, heavy on material from this year's dark, rap-heavy "Scarlet" album with a mid-show detour into her hits "Say So" and "Kiss Me More."

3 José James, the Dakota. Pianist Christian Sands'⁩ wonderful combination of the melodic and the percussive elevated James' annual homecoming holiday show to new heights. With his warm, velvety voice and always cool stage manner, the chatty Minneapolis native crooned yule classics and originals, sans his usual hip-hop instincts and with an assist from his singing wife Taali.

