MENOMONIE, Wis. — The state Department of Justice is investigating after police officers shot and killed a home invasion suspect in Dunn County.
The Chippewa Herald reported that the Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the UW-Stout Police Department responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to a complaint of someone breaking into an apartment, threatening the homeowner and firing a gun.
According to police, the suspect stole the homeowner's vehicle. Police eventually stopped the vehicle in Menomonie. During the stop, officers from Menomonie and a Dunn County Sheriff's Office deputy opened fire, killing the vehicle's driver.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Justice Dept. investigating police shooting in western Wisconsin
The state Department of Justice is investigating after police officers shot and killed a home invasion suspect in Dunn County.
Nation
Hazing suit at Bowling Green ends with nearly $3M settlement
The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging a fraternity will receive nearly $3 million from Bowling Green State University to settle its hazing-related lawsuit, according to an agreement announced Monday.
Business
Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial
Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet.
Nation
New Oklahoma AG takes over probe of agency's barbecue deal
The office of Oklahoma's new attorney general confirmed Monday that it will take over two separate criminal investigations into alleged misuse of public funds at state agencies, including the tourism department's contract with a barbecue restaurant.
Nation
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais' every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.