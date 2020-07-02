SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called to investigate a shooting involving a police officer in Sheboygan Thursday.
Police say the shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman. A caller told police the man was armed.
Authorities have provided no details about the circumstances of the shooting or if anyone was harmed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Robert E. Lee statue becomes epicenter of protest movement
Just a little over a month ago, the area around Richmond's iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was as quiet and sedate as the statue itself.
National
Release of NY driver who struck officers with SUV blocked
Federal prosecutors have temporarily blocked the release of a driver accused of striking three officers with an SUV during protests of police brutality in Buffalo.
National
Video: Florida police laugh after shooting rubber bullets
Newly released body camera footage shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting rubber bullets at a protest last month in which a Black woman was shot in the face and seriously injured.
National
Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties
Several college students in an Alabama city organized "COVID-19" parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first, officials said.
National
Court could end claims Nestle, Cargill abetted child labor
The Supreme Court will consider ending a lawsuit that claims Nestle and Cargill facilitated the use of child slave labor on cocoa farms in Ivory Coast, a case that could further limit access to U.S. courts by victims of human rights abuses abroad.