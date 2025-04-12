DOJ ends environmental justice agreement in Alabama county citing Trump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that it is ending a settlement agreement regarding wastewater problems in a rural Alabama county where most residents are Black, closing an environmental justice probe launched by the Biden administration.
Justice Department officials said they were ending the agreement reached with the state regarding wastewater issues in Lowndes County. Federal officials said the decision follows President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding federal agencies from pursuing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
''The DOJ will no longer push ‘environmental justice' as viewed through a distorting, DEI lens,'' Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement.
''President Trump made it clear: Americans deserve a government committed to serving every individual with dignity and respect, and to expending taxpayer resources in accordance with the national interest, not arbitrary criteria," the statement said.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in February issued a memo rescinding a Biden-era directive to prioritize environmental justice cases.
Wastewater sanitation issues are well-documented in Lowndes County. Poverty, inadequate infrastructure and a type of soil that makes it difficult for traditional septic tanks to work have sometimes left some residents with sewage in their yards.
The Justice Department in 2023 said its probe found Alabama engaged in a pattern of inaction and neglect regarding the risks of raw sewage for county residents. The Alabama Department of Public Health agreed to take several steps as part of the settlement, including not fining people with inadequate home systems, creating a comprehensive plan for the region and other steps.
The agreement was the result of the Justice Department's first environmental justice investigation under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.