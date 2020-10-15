SAN FRANCISCO — Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.
Department of Justice officials said at a news conference Thursday in San Francisco that Brockman, 79, hid the money over 20 years through complicated schemes including filing false returns and setting up secret accounts all over the world to hide and launder the money.
Prosecutors also charged the Houston resident with investor fraud.
The indictment was unsealed Thursday and Brockman is scheduled to make an appearance.
