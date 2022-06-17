Lots of dogs love to swim and splash around in a pool or other body of water, and it's great exercise and play, but they aren't natural swimmers — not even water-loving dogs such as retrievers, water spaniels and Newfoundlands.

All dogs with access to pools, lakes, rivers and oceans need to learn how to swim (visit fearfreehappyhomes.com/how-to-teach-your-dog-to-love-swimming for tips). They also should have safety backups in the form of pool alarms, ramps and personal flotation devices.

Whether your water adventures take place in your backyard, on your boat or at the shore, these tips will help you and your dog have a wet and wild time this summer.

Be there

Supervise dogs anytime they're in or around water. If dogs have access to the backyard when you're not home, the pool should be securely fenced.

Safety devices

Teach your dog how to navigate the pool. It should know where the steps are and how to use them. An escape tool such as a Skamper-Ramp (skamper-ramp-store.com) is a good backup, and it can also attach to docks and some boats. A pool alarm that sounds when a dog or child falls into the pool is another smart idea.

Not just for kids

A hard plastic kiddie pool is fun for dogs that need to cool off in summer heat. Dump water after each use, since standing water is a breeding ground for heartworm-spreading mosquitoes. Rinse clean before refilling with fresh water.

Assess the risks

Before letting your dog swim in ponds, lakes, rivers or the ocean, find out about currents and tides, potential underwater risks (snapping turtles or snakes, for instance), and surface hazards such as blue-green algae on ponds or lakes and red tides in the ocean, both of which can be deadly. Assess the risk each time to go to the water. An area that was safe for swimming one visit can be treacherous the next.

Puppy PFD

Fit your dog with a personal flotation device, especially if you have a puppy or senior, a dog that's not much of a swimmer, or is a top-heavy breed such as a bulldog, French bulldog or pug. And just like people, dogs on boats should always wear a personal flotation device (PFD). Choose one in a bright color that's easily visible in water, with a handle for ease of pulling your pup out of the drink if it goes overboard.

Carefree sailing

Prevent a dog-overboard with a safety line. Run a jack line along the port and starboard sides of your boat, and connect it by a ring to safety lines that attach to your dog's harness or PFD. Your dog will be secure, but still able to move freely about the boat. Placing netting between the stanchions all the way around the boat provides added safety. Your boating dog should be microchipped and wear a collar with up-to-date ID tags.

Keep 'em close

Keep young and old dogs close to shore. Young dogs can panic if they're not comfortable in water, and seniors may not realize they're not as strong as they used to be. In case your adventurous dog is heading farther out than you want him to go, have his favorite retrieving toy close at hand. You may be able to lure him back to shore by throwing it closer in. Better yet, teach your dog to always come when you call, even when swimming. It could save his life.

Rinse, water

Offer fresh water frequently, and make sure your dog doesn't lap up pool water or saltwater. Give your dog a good rinse after a swim and dry it well.

Calling it quits

Call it a day when your dog is tired — or even a little beforehand. Tired dogs are at greater risk of drowning. Make sure your dog lives to swim another day.