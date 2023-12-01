Q: My dog loves tangerines, and with the holidays coming up, she'll be begging for them frequently. Are they OK for dogs to eat, and do they have any health benefits?

A: It's surprising the number of dogs that love tangerines and oranges. I've even known of some that enjoy eating grapefruit. The good news is that citrus is not harmful to dogs when given to them in small amounts, with peels and seeds removed.

While a dog that eats a complete and balanced diet doesn't need vitamin supplementation, oranges and other citrus fruits certainly contain beneficial nutrients: vitamin C, of course; folate; calcium; potassium; and thiamine (vitamin B1), all of which are good for dogs. Citrus fruits also contain fiber, which is important for digestion, and can contribute to the good bacteria that naturally occur in your dog's gut.

Give citrus in small amounts. A single segment is plenty for a medium- or large-sized dog, and no more than half a segment for a small or toy dog or puppy. Avoid giving it to dogs with diabetes, so as not to raise their blood sugar levels. Some dogs have stomach upset, including diarrhea, in response to the acids and sugars in citrus. If this occurs, you may have to take oranges and tangerines off the table as dog treats.

Although a segment of citrus is fine as a treat, don't give your dog orange juice. It contains way too much sugar and acid, and is lacking in the nutrients and fiber that are found in whole fruit.

Other fruits your dog may enjoy in small amounts include blueberries, bananas and apples. Never give your dog grapes or raisins, which can be toxic — even deadly.

